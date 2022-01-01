Go
Mainely Mexican image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mainely Mexican

Open today 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

13 Reviews

$$

6 State Rd.

Presque Isle, ME 04769

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

6 State Rd., Presque Isle ME 04769

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

No reviews yet

Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Presque Isle, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!

Teresa's Corner Cafe & Bakery

No reviews yet

Diner style restaurant with bakery. Online ordering available.

Gambino Brother's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mainely Mexican

orange star3.9 • 13 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston