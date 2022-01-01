Mexican & Tex-Mex
Mainely Mexican
Open today 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
13 Reviews
$$
6 State Rd.
Presque Isle, ME 04769
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
6 State Rd., Presque Isle ME 04769
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Presque Isle, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!
Teresa's Corner Cafe & Bakery
Diner style restaurant with bakery. Online ordering available.
Gambino Brother's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!