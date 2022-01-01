Go
MAIN HOUSE BBQ KOSHER BAR & RESTAURANT

WE NOW DELIVER IN BROOKLYN
In accordance with safety and health regulations, we are offering outdoor dining only in our beautiful patio!

6001 Strickland Ave.

Popular Items

PASTRAMI CIGARS$14.00
2 Pastrami Cigars. Served with a Garlic Mayo Sauce
Cole Slaw$11.00
Sides take center stage at Main House BBQ. Try our classic sides, each with a unique twist. Our fresh yet creamy cole slaw is perfection.
SMOKED WINGS$22.00
Delectable Smoked Wings. Grilled or Fried - Tossed or on the side with a choice of MH BBQ Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce.
SMOKED BRISKET PLATTER$35.00
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$15.00
Served with Classic House Fries
Texas Baked Beans$12.00
Sides take center stage at Main House BBQ. Try our classic sides, each with a unique twist. Our baked beans taken to the next level, with burnt ends,
BURNT ENDS$29.00
INSANE FRIES$15.00
Fried, broken up potatoes garnished with parsley and garlic. Served with our chipotle mayo. INSANE!
HOUSE MADE ONION RINGS$16.00
These beer battered onion rings might make you rethink the often overlooked side. Served with our house made mustard beer sauce. Pairs well with a nice cold craft beer.
Mashed Potatoes$12.00
Sides take center stage at Main House BBQ. Try our classic sides, each with a unique twist. Our mashed potatoes, your Bubby would approve of, made with love and schmaltz.
Location

6001 Strickland Ave.

brooklyn NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
