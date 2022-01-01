Mainland Grille at Mainland Golf Course
Come in and enjoy!
2250 Rittenhouse Road
Location
2250 Rittenhouse Road
Harleysville PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Mill - Kulpsville PA
Our menu is based on comfort food, hearty sandwiches & wood-fired pizza, where the taste & quality stand for what we believe in.
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Celebrate Everyday!
Curbside Pickup and Delivery
Suspenders Bar and Grill
You're family once you step through our doors!
Arbour Square of Harleysville
Love in every meal!