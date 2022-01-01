Go
Toast

Mainland India Restaurant

Chicago's Favorite Indian Restaurant

8808 N. Milwaukee Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tandoor Roti$2.99
Whole wheat wholesomeness baked in tandoor.
Butter Naan$2.99
Traditional bread made with leavened dough flavored with butter.
Saag Paneer$16.99
GLUTEN FREE. Cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese. Served with STEAMED BASMATI RICE.
Gobi Manchurian$13.99
VEGAN. DAIRY FREE. Deep fried cauliflower florets tossed in spicy tangy sauce.
Garlic Naan$3.99
Naan topped with chopped garlic.
Kerala Porotta$4.99
The great 'Kerala Parotta' or 'Barota' is a thing of immense joy. Distinct from its North Indian cousin (the Lachcha Parantha) and closer to its Malay counterpart, the Roti Cannai, Kerala Parotta is flaky yet fluffy, crisp yet soft. One order come with 3 Pieces. Dont forget to order Kerala Beef curry.
Paneer Butter Masala$15.99
GLUTEN FREE. Cubes of fresh cottage cheese cooked in satin smooth creamy tomato butter gravy. Served with STEAMED BASMATI RICE.
Butter chicken$15.99
GLUTEN FREE. Shredded, roasted chicken, cooked in red tomato sauce, yogurt, butter and fresh cream. Served with steamed basmati rice.
Samosa$4.99
VEGAN. DAIRY FREE. Deep fried savory filled with vegetables sautéed in spices.
Chicken Tikka masala$16.99
GLUTEN FREE. Tender chunks of marinated chargrilled chicken in a creamy sauce with garlic, ginger and spices.Served with steamed basmati rice.
See full menu

Location

8808 N. Milwaukee Ave

Niles IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Himalayan Restaurant - Niles

No reviews yet

Nepalese & Indian Restaurant

Savory Crust

No reviews yet

Your Favorite Place for Empanadas and Rice Bowls

May's Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oak Mill Bakery - Niles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston