Mainly Pizza

Small counter serve restaurant serving pizza and appetizers.

545 N Main St

Popular Items

Chicken wings$11.50
Comes with ranch. 1/2 pound to an order. Wings take an additional 10 minutes on top of quote time.
Pepperoni$9.00
Pepperoni and cheese
Chicken Bacon BBQ$14.00
BBQ red sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, drizziled with BBQ sauce on top.
Build Your Own Pizza$8.00
Build Your Own Pizza, starts as a cheese pizza with red sauce, just add the toppings you want.
Cheesy Bread$6.00
Fresh made bread covered in cheese and topped with parmesan cheese and garlic powder.
Hawaiian$12.00
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
The Meats$14.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon
Ranch$0.37
Combo$14.00
Sausage, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives
Cheese$8.00
Fresh pizza crust topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Location

545 N Main St

Leeds UT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
