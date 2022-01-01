Go
Mainstay Kitchen @ Main Street Social

The menu will change often but the fresh ingredients and inventive take on American classics won’t.
We're Mainstay Kitchen at Main Street Social!

1651 Loop 332

Popular Items

Nana Pudding$4.00
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
crispy brussels, giardiniera, caesar dip (gf)
Hand-Cut Fries$5.00
served with chipotle mayo (v, gf)
CC Cookie$2.00
contains dairy
TX Cheesesteak$13.00
slow roasted beef, jalapeños, pickles, onions, and shiner beer cheese on a Mainstay hoagie. choice of potato salad, pesto pasta salad, or side of hand-cut fries
Soda$2.99
22oz. Main Street Social Soda Fountain Cup
Grain Salad$7.00
quinoa, farro, roasted corn, red peppers, onions, and chickpeas, carrots, cucumber, and sunflower seeds. served with preserved lime dressing (gf, vegan)
Harvest Salad$8.00
greens, roasted sweet potatoes and brussels sprouts, provolone, salami, olives. (gf) choice of buttermilk ranch, apple cider vinaigrette, or caesar dressing
Steak n Fries$20.00
grilled flank steak (medium rare) sliced, served with our signature hand-cut fries.
Family Meal - Steak & Sausage$28.00
12 oz butcher’s steak, andouille sausage, mac & cheese, crispy brussels sprouts, nana pudding and a chocolate mousse. (Feeds 2-4 people)
Location

1651 Loop 332

Liberty Hill TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
