Mainstay Provisions

An all day cafe and specialty market.

612 NW 65th St • $$

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

Americano$2.50
2 espresso shots cut with hot water
Mc'Mainstay'Muffin$9.00
Housemade english muffin, fried egg, american cheese and housemade sausage patty, just what the doctor ordered!
Zucchini Cardamom Bread$4.00
Choc Chip Cookie$2.50
Build Your Own Half & Half$25.00
Latte$3.00
Two shots of espresso with steamed and slightly foamed milk.
Potato Frittata Sandwich$9.00
Potato frittata, goat cheese, mixed greens, sherry vinegar & aioli
Kale Caesar$9.00
Farro, pumpkin seeds and Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing.
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
House made buttermilk English muffin with egg, bacon, white cheddar, aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

612 NW 65th St

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
