Go
Toast

Main Street Pub

A Downtown Spartanburg Restaurant & Pub with 28 beer taps, great selection of craft beers, and the BEST selection of spirits.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

252 West Main Street • $

Avg 4.8 (268 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$16.00
One pound of our hand-cut, breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of two of our homemade sauces or dry rubs. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Smoked Turkey BLT$12.00
House-smoked turkey breast, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a spicy brown mustard. Served on Texas toast.
Fries$6.00
Hand-cut, thicker shoe-string style. Load them up!
Veggie Taco$4.00
Broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, muchrooms, onions, peppers
Half Boneless Wings$9.00
One Half pound of our hand-cut, breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of one of our homemade sauces or dry rubs. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. (Full order pictured)
Small Pub Salad$4.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar jack. (Large salad pictured with salmon add-on)
Beef Burger$10.00
One half pound Angus beef patty, cooked to temp, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of side.
Wedge Salad$9.00
Iceberg wedge, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese crumble, bacon, bleu cheese dressing. (Picture with grilled chicken add-on)
Traditional Wings$22.00
Twelve (12) of our Jumbo Pub Wings tossed in your choice of two of our homemade sauces or dry rubs. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

252 West Main Street

Spartanburg SC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cribb's Kitchen on Main

No reviews yet

For several generations, the Cribb family has fostered a reputation of festive gatherings and generous hospitality. Delicious food, good wine, rich discussion, and an ever-rotating guest list are the standard of expectation at the Cribb’s dinner table, a standard that we love.

Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill

No reviews yet

Rigsby’s Smoked Burgers, Wings & Grill was born from the vision of founder and restaurateur Jeff Rigsby. Jeff’s passion for people and his love of food is why Rigsby’s was created in the first place. Here, you’ll find a fun-filled atmosphere where great food and great company come together to create an exceptional dining experience. Our smoked burgers and wings are our specialty – both are house favorites. Our recipes are chef-inspired and feature only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. We offer a wide selection of wine, cocktails, and local craft beer poured by our friendly bartenders. Don’t forget to save room for hand-spun milkshakes made with fresh custard made daily. So come in, get comfortable and be ready for a smokin’ good time!

Sidewall Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Spartanburg, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-327-9602 and we'll be happy to assist you.

FR8yard Spartanburg

No reviews yet

FR8yard is a family and dog friendly, open air biergarten & restaurant serving an ever changing selection of draft and canned beer along with an awesome chef inspired food menu. Complete with live music and a 20 ft jumbotron for major sporting events and live streaming, FR8yard is a must see!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston