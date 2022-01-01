Main Street Romeo
Main Street |2021| is a restaurant located in the heart of downtown Romeo (GO BULLDOGS!). We are a family-owned restaurant excited to grow with the community. We are under new ownership and newly remodeled, with great food and drinks. Dine-in or take-out. Join us to watch your favorite sports team, play keno, and enjoy time with friends and family. You pick the music with our TouchTunes jukebox. We can’t wait to see you!
223 N. Main St
Location
223 N. Main St
Romeo MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Buon Appetito Italian Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Thee Office Pub & Cookery
Mastercard, Visa and Discover accepted.
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
At Art & Jakes, we strive to give our customers the best dining experience. We have many dishes in our menu from all over the world. Everyone will surely find something they like from the variety of food we offer. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch, drinks and appetizers, cold beers and watching the game, we have all you are looking for and more! Our specialty is upscale casual in a sports bar environment.
Historic Thunder Bay Inn
Come in and enjoy!