Go
Consumer picView gallery

Main Street Bar & Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

221 Main Street

South Boston, VA 24592

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

221 Main Street, South Boston VA 24592

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Back Deck Sports Grill - Halifax Square Shopping Center
orange starNo Reviews
3102 Halifax Road South Boston, VA 24592
View restaurantnext
Bouys Bar & Grill - 9510 Semora Road
orange starNo Reviews
9510 Semora Road Semora, NC 27291
View restaurantnext
OD on Coffee - 107 Depot St.
orange starNo Reviews
107 Depot Street Roxboro, NC 27573
View restaurantnext
Clarksville Station - Roxboro, NC
orange star3.0 • 35
4080 Durham Rd Roxboro, NC 27573
View restaurantnext
Strong Arm Baking Company - 117 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
117 Main St Oxford, NC 27565
View restaurantnext
VIR - Oak Tree Tavern - Tavern - 1245 Pine Tree Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1245 Pine Tree Rd Alton, VA 24520
View restaurantnext
Map

More near South Boston

Danville

No reviews yet

Durham

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Main Street Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston