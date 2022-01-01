Go
Toast

Maison Pickle

Come in and Enjoy!
E-Gift Card Disclaimer: Your use of this card constitutes acceptance of these terms; The name it was purchased for will have to provide State ID to redeem.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2315 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)

Popular Items

Pull Apart Garlic Bread$14.00
Small Classique Mac and Cheese$16.00
Maison Fries$12.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Caesar Salad$21.00
Croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano
Deluxe Dip$24.00
Sirloin of Beef on House Baked French Bread with Pan-scraped Jus, Big Dill Pickles and Fried Onions, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere Fondue
Cedar Roasted Salmon$29.00
Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Leeks, Lemon Beurre Fondue
24 Layer Chocolate Cake$15.00
Maison Pickle's Signature Scratch-Baked 24 Layer Cake
Classic Dip$23.00
Sirloin of Beef on House Baked French Bread with Pan-scraped Jus and Big Dill Pickles and Horseradish Aioli
Patty Melt$18.00
Jacob’s Beef Burger Blend, Toasted Buttermilk Bread, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Maison Sauce, Au Jus, Crispy Onions, Cole Slaw, Big Dill Pickles
Fried Chicken 'N' Toast$21.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Nitrate Free Bacon, Maple Butter & Syrup
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2315 Broadway

New York NY

Sunday8:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:30 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

5 Napkin Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

French Roast

No reviews yet

A CLASSIC NEW YORK STAPLE SINCE 1995
French Roast has been fulflling the appetites and quenching the thirsts of Upper West Side residents at every hour of the day for over 20 years. From the essential French Onion Soup and traditional Croque Monsieur and Madame, to the slightly less conventional fare like Moroccan Salad with Eggplant Caviar, the classic Parisian bistro offers a take on French cuisine that compels locals to return and new-comers to stop in. French Roast strives to offer authentic French and American cuisine to all. Find essentials such as pain au chocolate from the bakery, burgers and duck confit from the kitchen, and a variety of cocktails served against an antique backdrop of wood-polished chairs and vintage chandeliers reminiscent of a European café. Stop by to experience a little piece of Paris in America.

e's BAR

No reviews yet

Hangin' at e's!

Han Dynasty

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston