Go
Toast

Maison Premiere

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

298 Bedford ave. • $$$

Avg 4.2 (2017 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating

Location

298 Bedford ave.

Brooklyn NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ST. ANSELM

No reviews yet

Steaks & grilled seafood are the specialty of this unassuming, brick-walled spot.

SPUYTEN DUYVIL

No reviews yet

Serving Lagers, Ales, Amaro, Vermouth and Wine

Milk Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baby's All Right

No reviews yet

Good Things All Around

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston