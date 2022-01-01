Go
Mai Thai Cuisine

Fresh Made to Order Thai Food and Boba Drinks

NOODLES

1219 Forest Ave. • $

Avg 4 (84 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Fried Rice$12.95
Stir fried jasmine rice with fried egg, choice of protein, fried garlic and mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and topped with cilantro, lime and cucumber slices
*Vegan & Vegetarian on request.*
Ginger Stir Fry$12.95
Ginger Stir Fry(Pictured with Pork)
-choice of protein stir fried with pickled ginger and mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, or zucchini in a savory sauce.
*Rice not included*
Vegetable Spring Rolls$9.00
(4) Fresh Spring Rolls
Filled with cabbage, shredded carrots, lettuce and fresh mint leaves wrapped in a rice paper. Served with (2) Two ounce cups of house-made peanut sauce and (1) 2 ounce cup of Sweet Chili Sauce on the side
Drunken Noodles$12.95
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with choice of protein and mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and fresh Thai sweet basil in slightly sweet/savory soy sauce.
*Available Vegetarian and Vegan*
Pad Thai$12.95
Rice Noodles stir fried with Fried Egg, choice of Chicken or Tofu included in Price, Substitute Beef, Pork, or Shrimp for an additional charge and a mix of cabbage, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, in a Sweet & Sour Sauce. Topped with Cilantro and Lime wedge. *Served with Crushed Peanuts on the Side*
Egg Rolls$7.00
(4) Deep fried rolls stuffed with glass
noodles, cabbage, shredded carrots and celery, served with 2oz cup of Sweet Chili Sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
Pad Se Ew$12.95
Wide rice noodles stir fried with fried egg, choice of protein and mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini in a slightly sweet/savory soy sauce. Topped with cilantro and lime wedge
*Served with Crushed Peanuts on Side*
*Available Vegetarian & Vegan*
Yellow Curry$12.95
Savory coconut milk sauce with yellow curry paste, choice of protein, yellow potato and a mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini.
24oz Portion
*Rice not included*
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1219 Forest Ave.

Pacific Grove CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
