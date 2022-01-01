Mai Thai Cuisine

Rice Noodles stir fried with Fried Egg, choice of Chicken or Tofu included in Price, Substitute Beef, Pork, or Shrimp for an additional charge and a mix of cabbage, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, in a Sweet & Sour Sauce. Topped with Cilantro and Lime wedge. *Served with Crushed Peanuts on the Side*

