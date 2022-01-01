Maitland restaurants you'll love

Maitland restaurants
Toast
  Maitland

Must-try Maitland restaurants

Enzian Theater image

 

Enzian Theater

1300 S Orlando Ave, Maitland

Avg 4.3 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, sautéed onions & peppers served with lettuce, guacamole, salsa & sour cream.
Member Popcorn Small
Iced Water
More about Enzian Theater
Olea Mediterranean Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Olea Mediterranean Grill

400 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland

Avg 4.7 (655 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Spread (4oz)$1.99
4 oz. side of any of our six handmade spreads
Falafel w/ Tahini Dip$3.99
Generous portion of our from-scratch Falafel balls, coupled with a side of our handmade Lemon Herb Tahini dressing for dipping
Pita Chips$1.99
Crispy Pita Chips, great for snacking or dipping
More about Olea Mediterranean Grill
Sanford Brewing Company image

 

Sanford Brewing Company

160 Independence Lane, Maitland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seashore Sea Salt Fries$4.00
Thick cut Sea Shore french fries.
Mac and Cheese Bites (10)$8.00
Savory mac and cheese bites fried to a crisp and served with our homemade dipping sauce.
Beer Cheese Philly$12.00
Hoagie roll with shaved Ribeye, sauteed onions and peppers, tossed in Colby Jack cheese, topped with our house made beer cheese.
More about Sanford Brewing Company
Brick and Spoon image

 

Brick and Spoon

933 South Orlando Ave, Maitland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Brick and Spoon
Restaurant banner

 

Peach Valley: Maitland

1221 South Orlando Avenue, Maitland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Peach Valley: Maitland
Restaurant banner

 

Slidders Pizza

400 North Orlando Ave., Maitland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Slidders Pizza

