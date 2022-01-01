Maitland American restaurants you'll love

Enzian Theater image

 

Enzian Theater

1300 S Orlando Ave, Maitland

Avg 4.3 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, sautéed onions & peppers served with lettuce, guacamole, salsa & sour cream.
Member Popcorn Small
Iced Water
Sanford Brewing Company image

 

Sanford Brewing Company

160 Independence Lane, Maitland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Lightly fried tenders tossed in mild buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, and ranch dressing wrapped in a grilled tortilla.
Kids Chx Tenders$6.00
Two Chicken Tenders served with a Basic Side.
Wings 10$15.00
10 Wings Tossed in up to two sauces or half and half. Served with celery and one sauce on the side.
Brick and Spoon image

 

Brick and Spoon

933 South Orlando Ave, Maitland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
