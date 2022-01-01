Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Maitland

Maitland restaurants
Maitland restaurants that serve cookies

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Olea Mediterranean Grill

400 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland

Avg 4.7 (655 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.49
Huge fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie
More about Olea Mediterranean Grill
PITA Mediterranean Street Food

400 N. Orlando Ave, Maitland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Platter$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
$9 Gyro Monday Special$9.00
Gyro Monday Special. Comes with 1 side
Shawarma Bowl$10.45
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food

