Mai Japanese Restaurant

PLEASE CALL THE RESTAURANT TO PLACE SPECIAL REQUEST ORDER. THANKS.

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A

Popular Items

Japanese Eggrolls$8.00
Crab meat and cream cheese filling, wrapped in spring roll wrap, and deep fried. Served with lettuce and eel sauce (2 Rolls)
Chicken & Steak$12.00
Hibachi chicken & steak with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Shrimp Fried Rice$8.00
Shrimp, eggs, peas & carrot
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.50
Tempura shrimp. Topped with smelt roe.
Hot Lava Roll$10.00
Crab & crm cheese. Topped with baked crab, scallops, cucumber & special sc. (8pc)
Steak$11.00
Hibachi steak with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Philadelphia Roll$6.50
Smoked salmon, avocado & cream cheese. (8pc)
Extra Shrimp Sauce$0.50
Chicken$8.00
Hibachi chicken with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Shrimp$11.00
Hibachi shrimp with fried rice, sweet carrot & mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, onion & zucchini)
Location

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A

CHARLOTTE NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
