Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Authentic Afghan Cuisine, serving Kabobs, Curries and Vegetarian options.
324 w baltimore st
Popular Items
Location
324 w baltimore st
baltimore MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Thai Mekong
Come in and enjoy!
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
Modern Italian cuisine in the heart of downtown Baltimore
Homeslyce
DINE IN - HANG OUT - GET DELIVERY
Join us in one of our great Baltimore, Columbia or our Newest Washington, DC store. Each store unique with a feel and commitment for the neighborhood. All locations offer table service, carry-out and delivery.
Dancing Potatoes
Gourmet Baked Potatoes