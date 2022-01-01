Go
Toast

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

Authentic Afghan Cuisine, serving Kabobs, Curries and Vegetarian options.

324 w baltimore st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kofta Kabob$12.99
Two skewers of seasoned ground beef | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Mango Lassi$4.50
Lamb & Chicken Kabob Combo$15.99
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$12.99
Bone-in dark meat chicken | Marinated in tandoori seasoning. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Beef Samosas$4.99
Fried pastry filled with potatoes, green peas and spices | Served with our home- made sauce (2pcs.)All Appetizers served with naan.
Lamb Kabob$13.99
Boneless chunks of lamb | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Chicken Kabob$12.99
Boneless chunks of chicken | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Hummus$5.99
Homemade hummus | Chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic | Served with bread. All Appetizers served with naan.
Vegetarian Platter$11.99
Combination of house vegetable dishes. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Grilled Salmon$15.99
Two pieces of marinated Atlantic salmon | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
See full menu

Location

324 w baltimore st

baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thai Mekong

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Modern Italian cuisine in the heart of downtown Baltimore

Homeslyce

No reviews yet

DINE IN - HANG OUT - GET DELIVERY
Join us in one of our great Baltimore, Columbia or our Newest Washington, DC store. Each store unique with a feel and commitment for the neighborhood. All locations offer table service, carry-out and delivery.

Dancing Potatoes

No reviews yet

Gourmet Baked Potatoes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston