Maiwand Grill
Come in and enjoy!
15508 Old Columbia Pike • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
15508 Old Columbia Pike
Burtonsville MD
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Restaurant 198
We're offering Soft Opening menu. Please follow updates.
Don Ramon Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Maiwand Kabob
Come in and enjoy!
Pepperjacks Subs
Since 2003!