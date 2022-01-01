Go
Maiz64

1324 14th Street Northwest

Popular Items

Broccoli Tacos (2)$14.00
Broccoli, black mole & cashews
Sopa azteca$14.00
corn tortilla soup, tomato broth, queso fresco, epazote, onion, avocado, tortilla chips & pasilla chile
Carne Asada Tacos (2)$18.00
Hanger steak, guacamole & pico de gallo
Tuna tostada$16.00
ahi tuna, ponzu-ginger marinade, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, salsa macha
Location

1324 14th Street Northwest

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
