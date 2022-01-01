Go
Toast

Maizal Mexican Kitchen

An authentic Mexican restaurant serving up traditional Oaxacan staples and timeless Tex-Mex favorites. Stop in to check out the best agave spirits collection in Buffalo! Hasta Pronto mis amigos!

4840 N French Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Quesadilla$10.95
12-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed full of melted cheese and your favorite protein. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Extra Chips and Salsa$2.49
For when the free one with your order just isn't enough.
Oaxaca Style Tacos$10.95
3 homemade corn tortillas full of your favorite protein with cilantro, onion, and fresh salsa. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Guacamole$8.95
Made fresh and simply with mashed avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime and salt.
Queso$6.95
Traditional melty goodness. Goes well with corn chips.
Nachos El Jefito$15.95
The "Little Boss" nachos. Back by popular request, this is our quarantine version of our famous nachos El Jefe! Seasoned corn chips loaded with grilled chicken, steak, and chorizo, melty queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle salsa, and queso fresco.
Classic Fajita$14.95
Choose your favorite protein and we'll grill it up fresh with peppers, onions, and mushrooms! Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, salad, and tortillas.
Campana Style Tacos$11.95
3 flour tortillas full of your favorite protein with lettuce, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga$14.95
Two crispy fried chicken chimichangas smothered in melty queso and ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Burrito Grande$9.95
A 12-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed full of your favorite protein, Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, and cheese.
See full menu

Location

4840 N French Road

East Amherst NY

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pie-O-Mine - Greens

No reviews yet

Pie-O-Mine is a quick service, personal style, artisan pizza restaurant. Greens is a freshly chopped, personally customized salad bar.

D'Avolio - Transit Rd

No reviews yet

If you need curbside pickup, please call the store to let them know you are here.

Schnitzel & Co Transit

No reviews yet

All Your Swiss-German Favorites...

Almaza Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston