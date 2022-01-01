Major Biddles
Carry Out & Delivery Available
SEAFOOD
930 Biddle Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
930 Biddle Ave
Wyandotte MI
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Lloyd's
Don't forget a gift card today!
Sully's BBQ
Family owned BBQ restaurant located in Grosse Ile, Michigan. Serving only the best quality BBQ.
Due to the current pandemic, we are currently only accepting take out orders.
We looked forward to serving you!
Round House BBQ
Welcome to Round House BBQ! We specialize in slow-smoked barbecue using hickory and the finest ingredients.
If you have questions or allergy concerns, it is best to place your order directly by calling us at 734-671-6100.
Truago
Open For Curbside and Delivery!