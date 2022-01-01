Go
Large format meals, sides, wine & more from the team at Majordōmo. Please select a pick up time first and then menu items.

SEAFOOD

1725 Naud Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (2495 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Bo Ssam To Go$110.00
(feeds 3-4) Half smoked & glazed pork shoulder with sides of ssamjang, ginger scallion, hoisin, kimchi, escabeche, bibb lettuce and rice.
*** Allergens ***
Ssamjang: Gluten, Soy, Sesame
Kimchi: Gluten, Soy, Fish, Shellfish
Hoisin: Gluten, Soy, Sesame
Boiled Chicken To Go$81.00
(serves 2-4) Whole boiled chicken. broken down into rice and soup. Chicken fat rice with chicken breasts, ginger scallion, domojang chili sauce. Dark chicken meat goes into a chicken soup with hand torn noodles.
Allergens: Shellfish, Allium, Gluten
Grilled Gai Lan$18.00
xo sauce, mint, crispy shallots
Pavlova$17.00
Meringue with whipped cream, cirtus, and sansho.
***Allergens*** Dairy
Smoked Pork Ssam$17.00
Smoked pork shoulder served ssam style with rice, Bibb lettuce, ssamjang and ginger scallion to build your own wraps.
Whole Bo Ssam To Go$220.00
(Feeds 6-8). Whole smoked & glazed pork shoulder with sides of ssamjang, ginger scallion, hoisin, kimchi, escabeche, Bibb lettuce and rice.
*** Allergens ***
Ssamjang: Gluten, Soy, Sesame
Kimchi: Gluten, Soy, Fish, Shellfish
Hoisin: Gluten, Soy, Sesame
Crispy Potatoes$19.00
Fried fingerling potatoes dressed in crunchy chili ryu. Served with side of lemon mayo.
***Allergens***
Ryu: Chili, Almond
Lemon Mayo: Egg
Ginger Scallion Sauce | 8oz$6.00
8oz container.
Crunchy Garlic Ryu | 8oz$10.00
Allergens: Allium, Sesame, Chiles, Almond
Extra Bing$4.00
One piece of bing bread.
***Allergens***
Gluten
1725 Naud Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday6:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:59 am
