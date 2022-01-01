Majordomo
Large format meals, sides, wine & more from the team at Majordōmo. Please select a pick up time first and then menu items.
SEAFOOD
1725 Naud Street • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1725 Naud Street
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:59 am
Nearby restaurants
APOTHEKE
Enjoy the experience!
The Airliner
Come on in and enjoy!
Gamboge
Come in and enjoy!
Moo's Craft Barbecue
Para La Gente!