MAK is the creative brain child of husband & wife duo Chef Kenneth and Doris Wan. Meta is a fast casual eatery serving contemporary Asian street food inspired by Kenneth's Chinese upbringing and experience working as a chef in NYC.

NOODLES

3200 N Pecos St • $$

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Stir-Fry Egg Noodles$14.75
*Beef marinade contains oyster sauce*
A fan favorite, steak strips are marinated for 24 hours, flash fried and stir-fry with fresh egg noodles, peppers, onions, & bean sprouts.
Chinatown Dumplings (Chicken, 4pcs)$9.25
*Contains Oyster Sauce*
*Contains sesame oil*
*Contains Gluten*
Combining the flavors of our favorite dumpling shops in NYC, our dumplings are boiled then pan-seared, and topped with cilantro, and crispy shallots, served with a a side of soy vinegar and chili oil.
Sichuan Mozzarella Sticks$9.25
6 pcs of Sichuan Mozzarella Sticks. Spicy fried cheese, who doesn’t love that?
Pork Belly Bao (Shredded)$4.75
*Contains Oyster sauce*
Chef Ken mother's recipe. Pork belly is braised for 48+ hours, shredded and served in a fluffy steamed milk bun topped with pickled radish, scallions, hoisin, and sesame.
Crab & Cheese Wontons (6 pcs)$10.00
A collaboration with Dead Veggies Kim Chi. Crab and Cheese wontons are mixed with Kim Chi, and served with house made Duck sauce.
3 Bao Combo$13.50
*Mix and Match*
Fluffy steamed milk buns filled with pork, chicken or mushroom and topped with pickled radish, fresh herbs, sauce and sesame seeds.
Fried Veggie Spring Rolls (VEGAN, 5 pcs)$8.50
5 pcs of fried veggie spring rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, and glass noodles. Served with side of house-made duck sauce.
Sizzling Spicy Noodles (vegan)$13.50
Chewy noodles are numbing, spicy and tangy in flavor profile. Order at your own discretion, no refunds or exchanges will be honored.
Chicken and Rice Stir-Fry$14.00
Diced Chicken stir-fry in ginger scallion oil with cabbage, onions, and bean sprouts is served over white rice topped with sweet soy sauce and cilantro.
Chicken Dumpling By The Piece (1 pcs)$2.35
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3200 N Pecos St

Denver CO

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
