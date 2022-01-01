Go
Toast

Makai Island Grill

Come in and enjoy!

5095 Blue Diamond Road Suite 125

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salad (2 Meat)$10.49
White Rice (Large)$16.99
Bowl$8.99
Kids Meal$4.99
Medium$10.49
Hawaiian Sun$2.19
Sriracha Packet
Large$13.49
Soy Sauce Packet (Aloha)
Small$6.99
See full menu

Location

5095 Blue Diamond Road Suite 125

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Whether it’s a savory skewer from the grill, a crisp refreshing salad or wrap, a palate-pleasing appetizer, a tender gyro, dessert or more, The Great Greek is a contemporary take on timeless cuisine.

Miz Lola's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD

No reviews yet

REAL. AUTHENTIC. MEXICAN

Tarantino’s Vegan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston