Go
Toast

Makai Island Grill

Come in and enjoy!

1932 Rock Springs Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Macaroni Salad$2.99
Medium$10.49
Bowl$8.99
Sriracha Packet
Small$6.99
Fountain Drink (large)$2.49
Hawaiian Sun$2.19
Furikake$0.50
Soy Sauce Packet (Aloha)
Large$13.49
See full menu

Location

1932 Rock Springs Drive

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old School Pizzeria

No reviews yet

The inspiration for Old School Pizzeria came from fond memories of a time when pizza was impressively delicious, everything was made in-house and wholesome, and the chef and cooks were dedicated professionals. Our dough is made from 100% sourdough culture; no commercial yeast is EVER used. The entire process takes 120 hours. The flours we use are always unbleached and unbromated, and when possible, organic. The tomatoes we use for our sauce NEVER contain citric acid or potassium chloride. We make all of our own desserts, from rolling out the pastry for the cannoli shells, to churning our own gelato. We believe in sourcing local produce, and do so as much as possible. The cooks Giovanni (chef), Derin, and Maria have dedicated their lives to the culinary arts. In short, we are Old School!

Teriyaki Boy - N. Rainbow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Garden Grill

No reviews yet

.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston