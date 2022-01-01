Go
Makan offers Malaysian food done right. If you can't make the trip to Malaysia, we're the next best thing. Come in or order online and enjoy!

3400 11th St NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (1837 reviews)

Popular Items

Paneer Sate$14.00
Paneer (cheese) skewers, marinated in spices, aromatics, and coconut milk, grilled and served with peanut sauce, rice, cucumber & shallots *V*
Char Kway Teow$20.00
A classic Penang hawker dish; Wok-fried rice noodles, Chinese sausage, shrimp, egg & beansprout
Food is cooked in the same wok as dishes containing shellfish & gluten. Can not accommodate severe shellfish allergy.
Curry Mee$19.00
Coconut curry noodle soup with egg & glass noodles, tofu, chicken sausage, sour mustard greens, & sambal
Chicken Sate$14.00
Chicken skewers, marinated in spices, aromatics, and coconut milk, grilled, and served with peanut sauce, rice, cucumber, & shallots
KL Cili Pan Mee$22.00
A notoriously spicy Hakka noodle dish, popular in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city. Flat wheat noodles, tossed in chili oil, topped with seasoned ground pork, woodear mushroom, fried anchovy, soft egg, & chili crumble
Beef Rendang$26.00
The classic dry beef curry with coconut, lemongrass, nutmeg and lime leaf
Kerabu Mangga$14.00
A refreshing green mango and papaya salad with sambal belacan, laksa leaf, tomato, peanuts, fish sauce, calamansi
Can not accommadate allergies. No changes or substitutions allowed.
Pork Vindaloo$26.00
An Indian classic with Portugese influence. Spicy sour pork curry with ghee, tomato, & thai bird chili, topped with cilantro
Nasi Goreng$16.00
Fried rice with Chinese sausage, shrimp, chilis, peas, topped with anchovy and cucumber
Food is cooked in the same wok as dishes containing shellfish & gluten. Can not accommadate severe shellfish allergy.
Pajeri Nenas$19.00
We brought back one of our opening dishes! Vegan pineapple curry with kerisik, pandan, and crispy shallot.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3400 11th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
