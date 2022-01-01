make pizza+salad
Fast casual “make” your own pizza and salad restaurant that uses fresh ingredients to satisfy our community’s craving for quick and convenient meals.
Anyone can create their own perfect pizza, salad, pasta or baked dish. Start with our fresh, homemade pizza dough, then top it with your choice of sauce, cheese, fresh vegetables, meats, and more. Then compliment any dish with one of our craft beer or wine selections, and of course a tasty dessert.
699 Park Blvd
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
