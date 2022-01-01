Go
Toast

make pizza+salad

Fast casual “make” your own pizza and salad restaurant that uses fresh ingredients to satisfy our community’s craving for quick and convenient meals.
Anyone can create their own perfect pizza, salad, pasta or baked dish. Start with our fresh, homemade pizza dough, then top it with your choice of sauce, cheese, fresh vegetables, meats, and more. Then compliment any dish with one of our craft beer or wine selections, and of course a tasty dessert.

699 Park Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

caesar salad (entree)$15.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan, fire braised chicken, croutons, caesar dressing served with herb-butter breadstick
mediterranean pizza (v)$15.00
olive oil, shredded mozzarella, feta cheese crumble, artichokes, baby tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, finished with dried oregano
supreme pizza$18.00
house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni, italian sausage crumble
side garden salad (v)$7.50
spring mix, baby tomatoes, bell peppers, black olives, carrots, cucumber, red onions, ranch dressing
cheesy bread (v)$7.00
twisted herb-butter bread sticks stuffed with shredded mozzarella and shredded parmesan, served with warm house made marinara dipping sauce
make your own salad$14.00
make your own classic with your choice of greens, cheese, veggies, protein, toppers, dressing and breadstick
pepperoni pizza$14.00
house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
bbq chicken pizza$17.00
bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with bbq drizzle and fresh cilantro
make your own pizza$12.00
make your own classic with your choice of crust, sauce, cheese, veggies, proteins, finishes, drizzles and dipping sauces
buffalo chicken bites$8.00
oven baked breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, served on a bed of arugula with celery, blue cheese dipping sauce
See full menu

Location

699 Park Blvd

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Callie

No reviews yet

Chef Travis Swikard’s California-Mediterranean restaurant in San Diego’s East Village. Open Wed-Sun 5pm-10pm, Bar until 11pm. Book on our website
calliesd.com

Beshock Ramen East Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jai Jus

No reviews yet

Cold pressed juice bar and vegan cafe!

Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Gastropub style food to pair with 50+ craft beers, ciders, and wines on draft.
Enjoy elevated familiar favorites like Burgers and Fried Chicken Sandwiches with a chef's touch.
Sample our highly curated beer list with hard to find hazy IPAs to barrel-aged stouts and sours. Selections from the best local breweries in San Diego and around the world.
Enjoy hundreds of craft beers in bottles and cans to-go or drink while at the taproom. We also have a selection of wines, ciders, hard seltzers and kombuchas.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston