Majestic Kitchen
Make Life Majestic!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
1067 Highland Colony Ste B • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1067 Highland Colony Ste B
Ridgeland MS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Local 463
Come in and enjoy!
Basil's - Ridgeland
Come in and enjoy!
Full Stop
American favorites. Custard counter, with Sno Cones. Open for Breakfast, Lunch, and Diner
141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157
Come in and enjoy!