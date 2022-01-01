Go
Makers Alley

bites.sips.outdoor vibes

804 N. Orange Street

Popular Items

Crab Fries$17.00
Lump crab, shoestring fries, cheese sauce, old bay, scallion
Chicken Ranch Nachos$12.00
tortillas, Cajun chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Wilmington Whiz, cheddar, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, avocado ranch
Shrimp Tacos (3)$15.00
Wild caught gulf shrimp, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, spicy aioli, flour tortilla
Surf & Turf Quesadilla$16.00
Texas Gold wild caught shrimp, grilled ribeye, cheddar, Pico de gallo, red onion, shredded lettuce, garlic cream
Pretzel Bites$8.00
served with a side of our Wilmington Whiz
Parmesan Tater Tots$5.00
Shoestring Fries$5.00
Chicken Wings$16.00
slowly baked chicken wings, deep fried and tossed in sauce or rub of choice. served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Makers Burger$13.00
Colorado farm co-op double patty of brisket-short rib-chuck, caramelized onions, American cheese, Hawaiian bun
Makers Tacos Chicken or Mushroom (3)$12.00
lettuce, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese, tomato, spicy aioli, flour tortilla
Location

Wilmington DE

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

