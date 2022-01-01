Maki Hibachi - E Colonial
Come in and enjoy!
106 E Colonial Dr
Location
106 E Colonial Dr
Orlando FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience.
Come in and enjoy!
The Vanguard- Orlando
The Vanguard-Orlando
Foxtail Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Dr. Phillips
Come in and enjoy!