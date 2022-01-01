Go
Toast

Maki Kosaka

Come in and enjoy!

SUSHI

55 West 19th St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (1026 reviews)

Popular Items

Makimono Set$53.00
(2pc Onigiri, 3pc Grab sushi, 5pc Futomaki)
Onigiri- (Toro scallion takuan) (Aburi scallop w/ nori)
Grab sushi-(salmon & avocado with yuzu miso) (Yellowtail w/ Jalapeno miso) (Fried Chilean Sea bass)
Futomaki- (Cucumber, Takuan, Gobo, Shiso, Kampyo, Orange tobiko)
Choice of 5 or More
Sushi Roll Set B - Nori Outside Sushi Roll$30.00
Bluefin toro scallion, Spicy salmon, Snow crab, Sea scallop
Sushi Roll Set A - Nori Outside Sushi Roll$27.00
Spicy bluefin tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail Scallion, Cucumber
Kale salad$15.00
Quinoa, Walnut, Raisin with Rakkyo dressing
Ebi shinjo$15.00
Shrimp fish ball with Crispy Rice
Sushi Roll Set C - Nori Inside Sushi Roll$32.00
Salmon avocado, Snow crab, Cucumber Futomaki (spicy bluefin tuna, yellowtail, scallop, shiitake mushroom, takuan)
Uni Cup with Caviar$25.00
Premium Grab Hand Roll (5pcs)$50.00
Bluefin toro with caviar, Scallop with seared uni, King salmon and avocado with yuzu miso, Seared galic botan shrimp, Japanese red snapper with Kizami wasabi
Salmon tataki$16.00
with garlic ginger sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

55 West 19th St.

New York NY

Sunday11:45 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Friday11:45 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joe Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sticky's Finger Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Inday

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston