Go
Toast

Makk'n'Cheese

It ain't easy being cheesy:)

2242 S Kinnickinnic Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Chix Garlic Parm$11.99
Chef's zesty spicy garlic parmesan sauce drizzled over our charred grill chicken on top our original Makk Daddy.
Makk Daddy$9.99
Our original Makk Daddy, no description needed.
Sweet Suzy$13.99
Pulled pork, bacon, frizzled onions, BBQ sauce drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy.
Elote Makk$12.99
Mexican Street Corn on top of our cheesy original Makk Daddy.
Elote$4.00
Ranchhouse$11.99
Grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon, frizzled onions, ranch drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy
Carnitas$14.99
Pulled pork, black bean corn salsa, tortilla strips, chipotle drizzle, and lime a top our original Makk Daddy.
Cajun Butter Lobster$15.99
Butter sauce, cajun dusted lobster, onions, green peppers, and celery a top our original Makk Daddy.
Kids Makk Daddy$6.99
Kids size original Makk Daddy.
OG Buffalo Bill$12.99
Buffalo Grilled Chicken, apple smoked bacon, celery, frizzled onions and ranch sauce drizzled a top our original Makk Daddy.
See full menu

Location

2242 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Bay View WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sorella

No reviews yet

Old school meets new school, East Coast meets Midwest, with a Southern-style Italian restaurant landing right in the middle of it all.

The Busy Beestro

No reviews yet

We believe the best things in life happen at the table!

Avalon Theater

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Avalon Atmospheric Theater!

Blind Tiger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston