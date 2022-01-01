Go
Makk'n' Cheese

2911 North Oakland Avenue

Popular Items

Sweet Suzy Makk$12.99
Pulled pork, bacon, frizzled onions, BBQ sauce drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy.
Elote Makk$11.99
Mexican Street Corn a top of our cheesy original Makk Daddy. (add a protein to it, you'll thank us later;))
Roasted Pepper Taco$4.00
Spicy Chicken Parm Makk$10.99
Chef's zesty spicy garlic parmesan sauce drizzled over our charred grill chicken on top our original Makk Daddy.
Birria Taco$4.50
Authentic Taco$4.25
Elote$5.00
OG Buffalo Bill Makk$11.99
Buffalo grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon, celery, frizzled onions and ranch sauce drizzled a top our original Makk Daddy.
Makk Daddy$9.99
Our original Makk Daddy, no description needed.
Avocado Steak Taco$4.50
Location

Milwaukee WI

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
