Mako
Mako offers a 23-course omakase menu of unique cuts of fish and luxury ingredients prepared with Chef BK Park’s contemporary twists, pulling out all stops and pushing boundaries.
A gluten-free omakase is available upon request.
SUSHI
731 W Lake St • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
731 W Lake St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
