Go
Toast

Mako

Mako offers a 23-course omakase menu of unique cuts of fish and luxury ingredients prepared with Chef BK Park’s contemporary twists, pulling out all stops and pushing boundaries.
A gluten-free omakase is available upon request.

SUSHI

731 W Lake St • $$$$

Avg 4.6 (194 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Corkage Fee
Takeout

Location

731 W Lake St

Chicago IL

Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Publican Quality Meats

No reviews yet

Publican Quality Meats is One Off Hospitality’s butcher shop, neighborhood café, bakery and gourmet market, aptly located in Chicago’s historic meatpacking district. The multi-faceted property serves as a butcher shop, with Head Butcher Rob Levitt, at the helm, curating an assortment of natural and organic meat products and house-made sausages. Stop in for a sandwich or salad at the café or to stock up on kitchen goods from local artisans.

Blind Barber

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rose Mary

No reviews yet

Located in the historic Fulton Market district of Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, Rose Mary is Chef/Owner Joe Flamm’s debut restaurant inspired by his Italian heritage and the bold, bright flavors of Croatian cuisine. The boisterous space—named for Flamm’s grandmothers, Mary and Mary Rose, and the herb rosemary, which grows natively along the Italian and Croatian coastlines—offers a seasonal menu of rustic yet refined dishes that encapsulate what Flamm has coined “Adriatic drinking food”.

Uncooked

No reviews yet

un·cooked is a grab and go restaurant offering uncooked, plant-based food made from whole ingredients. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, we serve coffee, smoothies, elixirs, juices, entrees, and desserts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston