Mako's On the Creek

Mako's now offers dine-in & curbside///
For Curbside, we have a 15% service charge. ///
Please reference makostx.com for further descriptions of menu items. ///
Lastly, our address is actually 169 Buffalo *Pl.*, not Trl.

Popular Items

Creole Fried Chicken$20.00
Half chicken, dirty rice, andouille, pickled fresno & herb salad
Grilled Spanish Octopus$16.00
3 chili romesco, charred little gems, fennel, melted leeks, pickled octopus head and fresno chili herbs
Mako's Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
6oz angus patty, bacon, smoked garlic aioli, shrettuce, tomato, house pickles, sharp cheddar cheese, housemade poppyseed brioche bun, & frites
Market Salad - SMALL$8.00
harvest greens, grilled halloumi cheese, fennel, preserved lemons, carrots, zucchini, roasted beets, lemon vinaigrette, almond dukkah
Salmon Tartare$14.00
shallots, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeno, radish, chives, salmon chicharron, lemon vinaigrette, fried pita
Glazed Pork Shoulder$19.00
24hr sous vide pork shoulder, carrot muhammara, farro, sun dried tomatoes, braised leeks, butternut squash, charred gems
Chicken Sando$13.00
Pickle brined chicken thigh, golden raisin hot sauce, house pickles, smoked garlic aioli, wild rocket greens, toasted housemade poppyseed brioche bun & frites
Personal Pizza
Ol' Samson - Pint (5 Drinks)$36.00
Buffalo Trace bourbon, Angostura bitters, orange bitters, honey, orange
See full menu

Location

169 Buffalo Pl.

Cibolo TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

