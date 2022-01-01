Go
Makus Empanadas

Triangle's best empanadas!

1125 W Nc Hwy 54

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Special 12/15$35.00
15 empanadas + 2 sauces for the price of 12 empanadas
Chimichurri Sauce$0.50
Our most popular sauce.
Oil, vinegar and spices.
Beans & Rice$1.95
Black beans and white rice
Spinach Empanada$2.95
Vegetarian.
Spinach and cheese.
Sweet Corn Empanada$2.95
Vegetarian.
Sweet corn and cheese.
Veggie Empanada$2.95
Vegan.
Zucchini, leek, onion, rice, carrots, and spices.
Makus Meal$11.95
Three empanadas, one side, one sauce, and one drink
Beef Empanada$2.95
Ham & Cheese Empanada$2.95
Chicken Empanada$2.95
Location

1125 W Nc Hwy 54

Durham NC

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
