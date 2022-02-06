Go
Makus Empanadas

Triangle's best empanadas!

411 W Morgan Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Makus Meal$11.95
Three empanadas, one side, one sauce, and one drink
Cookies$1.00
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal
Chicken Empanada$2.95
Chimichurri Sauce$0.50
Our most popular sauce.
Oil, vinegar and spices.
Beans & Rice$1.95
Black beans and white rice
White Rice$1.95
Beef Empanada$2.95
Onion & Cheese Empanada$2.95
Vegetarian
Spinach Empanada$2.95
Vegetarian.
Spinach and cheese.
Special 12/15$37.80
15 empanadas + 2 sauces for the price of 12 empanadas
Location

411 W Morgan Street

Raleigh NC

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
