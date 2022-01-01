Go
Mala Project

245 E 53rd Street

Popular Items

Eggplant with Roasted Garlic$10.00
Steamed Eggplant With Soy Sauce, Garlic, and Sesame Oil. Fragrant and Nutty. Garnished With Scallions and Minced Garlic and Served Chilled.
Beef Wrap$15.00
Slices of Beef Calf, Thinly Sliced Cucumber and Green Peppers in a Scallion Pancake Wrap, Drizzled With Oyster Sauce and a Sweet and Salty Soybean Sauce
Scallion Pancake$8.00
A Flaky Dough like Flatbread, Folded with Oil and Minced Scallions.
For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
Build-Your-Own Mala Dry Pot
Dan Dan Noodle$12.00
Wheat Noodles Topped With Minced Pork, Pickled Vegetables, and Bok Choy in a Spicy, Tongue-Tingling Sauce
Pork Dumplings (Pan-Fried)$8.00
Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
Chicken Over Things$15.00
Chicken Thigh, Baby Bamboo Shoot, Cauliflower, Enoki Mushroom
House Fried Noodle$15.00
Wok-Fried Wheat Noodles With Your Choice of Protein (Chicken Breast, Beef Tenderloin, Shrimp or Veggies), Egg, and Vegetables in a Slightly Sweet and Savory Oyster Sauce
Location

245 E 53rd Street

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
