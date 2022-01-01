Go
Mala Project

MáLà Dry Pot focused Chinese restaurant with hip and relaxing environment.

41 West 46th Street

Popular Items

Mine-Is-Better-Than-Yours Fried Noodle$15.00
Thick wheat noodle wok fried with oyster sauce, soy sauce, egg, bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushroom, and your choice of protein. Egg free option available please select modification.
Build Your Own Lunch Special
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredient or combo to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
For One or to Share!
Build Your Own Mala Dry Pot.
Dan Dan Noodle$12.00
Wheat noodles topped with minced pork, pickled vegetables and boy choy. Spicy. Vegetarian option available please select modification.
Pork Dumplings
6 handmade dumplings per order. Filled with Pork, Chinese cabbage and scallions
Build Your Own Mala Dry Pot
The Classic$15.00
Sliced Eye of Round, Potato, Cauliflower, Five Spice Firm Tofu, side of white rice
Got Lamb$15.00
Sliced lamb, Baby Bamboo Shoot, Cauliflower, Enoki Mushroom, side of white rice
Location

New York NY

Sunday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
