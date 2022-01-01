Go
Toast

Mala Project

MáLà Dry Pot focused Chinese restaurant with hip and relaxing environment.

122 1st Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredient or combo to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
Scallion Pancake$8.00
A Flaky Dough like Flatbread, Folded with Oil and Minced Scallions.
Build-Your-Own Mala Dry Pot
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
Scallion Pancake$8.00
A Flaky Dough like Flatbread, Folded with Oil and Minced Scallions.
For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredient or combo to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
Mala Peanuts$6.00
Fried Peanuts With Minced Green Peppers and Onions. Seasoned With Chili Oil, Black Vinegar, and Soy Sauce. Served as a Dish to Be Eaten on the Side.
For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
Eggplant with Roasted Garlic$9.00
Steamed Eggplant With Soy Sauce, Garlic, and Sesame Oil. Fragrant and Nutty. Garnished With Scallions and Minced Garlic and Served Chilled.
See full menu

Location

122 1st Avenue

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Gray Mare

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Raiz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jackdaw

No reviews yet

Jackdaw shows subtle hints of Irish influence through its gin and food menus. With inspirations coming from County Sligo, Ireland and the poetry of W.B. Yeats, perhaps the most Irish of details is the friendly approach to customer service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston