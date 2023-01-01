Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Malakoff restaurants you'll love

Go
Malakoff restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Malakoff

Must-try Malakoff restaurants

Banner pic

 

The Lemon Wagon

4728 Highway 198 Suite 106, Caney City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caprese Avocado Toast$8.00
Avocado, mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze and Italian seasoning served on toasted sourdough with a side of seasonal fruit.
More about The Lemon Wagon
Consumer pic

 

Milano's Pizza - Caney City

4576 State Highway 198, Malakoff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Milano's Pizza - Caney City
Ochoa's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Ellio's Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill - 515 West Royall Boulevard

515 West Royall Boulevard, Malakoff

Avg 4.4 (476 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Ellio's Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill - 515 West Royall Boulevard
Map

More near Malakoff to explore

Rockwall

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Waxahachie

No reviews yet

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lindale

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Kaufman

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1047 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (993 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston