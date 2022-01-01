Go
Malama Pono Restaurant

E Malama Pono!

SEAFOOD • SALADS

13355 Ventura Blvd. • $$

Avg 5 (1242 reviews)

Popular Items

Kalua Pork Lettuce Wraps$20.00
Pickled Red Cabbage / Maple Japanese Mustard / “Local Style” Mac Salad / Furikake Rice
Horseradish Crusted Mahi Mahi$28.00
Pineapple Beurre Blanc / Blistered Tomatoes / Roasted Pineapple Scallion Relish / Shoyu Syrup / Furikake Rice
Spicy Garlic Crispy Chicken$16.00
Drumettes & Wings (4 pieces) / Fresh Garlic / Calabrian Chili / Parmesan / Celery Slaw
Malama Loco Moco$18.00
House-made Pork Patty / Porcini Gravy / Fried Egg / Furikake Rice
Maryland Blue Crab Cakes$20.00
Grain Mustard / Red Pepper Jelly / Celery Slaw
Spicy Yellowfin Tuna Crispy Rice (4pcs)$14.00
(4 pieces)
Ikura / Pickled Shallots / Scallions
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Poached Egg / Parmesan / Warm Bacon Vinaigrette (Gluten-free)
Farmer's Market Beet Salad$16.00
Red Quinoa / Oranges / Pistachio / Torn Mint / Toasted Seed Medley / Beet Molasses (Gluten-free)
Grilled Shrimp & Parmesan Grits$26.00
Roasted Poblano Cream / Tomato Bacon Relish (Gluten-free)
Malama Mochiko Chicken$15.00
Crispy Fried / Ponzu Shoyu / Tomato Ginger Sauce / Furikake Rice
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13355 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Hank's... a deli of sorts

No reviews yet

Handmade bagels, spreads, and salady things... pre-ordered and picked up at our new Sherman Oaks location.

Chimneysweep Lounge

No reviews yet

Chimneysweep Lounge
Neighborhood bar where you can
relax & enjoy a drink at a great price.
Big screen TV’s, patio, Digital jukebox, darts, billiards & friendly staff!
Happy Hour Prices
Daily Drink Specials - Free Wi-Fi
No Cover Charge
Come in and enjoy!

