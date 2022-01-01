Malbec Argentinean Cuisine

Magnolia House

No reviews yet

Built over 100 years ago, it’s been a family home, a post-Prohibition liquor store and a myriad of modern businesses. The only consistency is the timelessness of the house and the stories it contains, as it’s reinvented once again into a neighborhood gathering place. Magnolia House is a hideaway for those in the know – offering specialty coffee, unique craft cocktails and a small plate menu from around the world. Come in through our gate and take a seat at Magnolia House.

