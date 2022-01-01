Go
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine

Malbec offers traditional dishes while also fusing the various cultures of Argentina to create new ones. The company's owners regularly travel back to their native Argentina to stay up-to-date on what restaurants are doing there to make sure the product remains authentic here.

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1001 E. Green St • $$$

Avg 4.3 (3831 reviews)

Popular Items

Tabla de 3 Chorizos$18.00
Choice of Sausages. Served with Salsa criolla & Cannellini bean salad
Papas Provenzal$10.00
French fries, butter, garlic and parsley.
Arroz Con Mariscos$33.00
Saffron rice | scallops | calamari |grilled
octopus | shrimp | tomato | saffron | white
wine | garlic | mussels
1/2 dozen empanadas$24.00
Empanadas with choice of filling
Entraña a la Parrilla$32.00
10 oz. Skirt steak
Chimichurri Clasico$4.00
Parsley / garlic / spices / lemon / olive oil
1 dozen empanandas$40.00
Empanadas with choice of filling
Lenguado Al Limon Y Alcaparras$25.00
10 oz. Flat grilled Pacific sole, lemon and caper sauce.
Malbec Salad$14.00
Organic Romaine Hearts | Radicchio | Goat Cheese | Avocado | Cucumbers | Frisse | Croutons | Special Dressing
Duo De Empanadas$12.00
Empanadas with choice of filling
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1001 E. Green St

Pasadena CA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
