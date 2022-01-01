Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
Malbec offers traditional dishes while also fusing the various cultures of Argentina to create new ones. The company's owners regularly travel back to their native Argentina to stay up-to-date on what restaurants are doing there to make sure the product remains authentic here.
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
1001 E. Green St • $$$
1001 E. Green St
Pasadena CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 10:30 pm
