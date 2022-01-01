Go
Latin American
Salad
Italian

Malbec Market - Eagle Rock

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

1632 Colorado Blvd

Eagle Rock, CA 90041

Popular Items

One Empanada$4.99
Choice of one empanada.
1/2 dozen empanadas$21.95
Entraña al Malbec$29.95
10 oz. Grilled natural Skirt steak, Malbec wine reduction, mushrooms & caramelized pearl onions
Pollo Sandwich$15.95
Baguette, natural grilled chicken breast, smoked mozzarella, grilled zucchini, eggplant, tomato, mayonnaise-grain mustard.
Make Your Own Salad$13.95
Includes lettuce, six ingredients, homemade dressing.
Duo De Empanadas$9.95
Your choice of 2 empanadas
1 dozen empanandas$39.95
One dozen empandas with your choice of up to 4 fillings.
Cuadril Sandwich$16.95
Ciabatta, roasted top sirloin, caramelized onion, Gorgonzola cheese, tomato & arugula, pesto aioli.
Arugula Salad$13.95
Wild arugula, golden & red beets, roasted pears, toasted almonds , blue cheese, mustard red wine vinaigrette
Spaghetti Bolognesa$18.95
Homemade long thin pasta, marinara, lean ground beef meat and tomato sauce.
All hours

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Location

1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock CA 90041

