Malbec Grill offers a creative steakhouse menu influenced by Argentine and other Latin American cuisines. We are passionate and knowledgeable about our steaks, which are sourced from the finest suppliers. Our menu also includes premium seafood, handmade empanadas, creative salads, authentic pastas, and scrumptious desserts.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

7351 FL-7 N • $$

Avg 4.5 (995 reviews)

Popular Items

FETTUCCINE$22.00
Housemade, with a creamy Parmesan sauce
CAST-IRON TENDERLOIN$52.00
Tenderloin seared in cast iron, with a touch of rosemary
NEW YORK STRIP$47.00
POTATO WEDGES$10.00
RACK OF LAMB$48.00
Slow-grilled, with a mint chimichurri sauce
SKIRT STEAK SALAD$27.00
Skirt steak, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, red onions, and blue cheese, with cilantro dressing and housemade croutons
TRI-COLORED CAULIFLOWER$12.00
Oven-roasted, with a garlic butter sauce
GOURMET MUSHROOMS$15.00
Assorted mushrooms in a Malbec wine sauce
HANDMADE EMPANADAS$10.00
Two, with the choice of: beef, chicken,
ham & cheese, spinach
SKIRT STEAK$45.00
Malbec Grill’s signature dish
7351 FL-7 N

Parkland FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
