Go
Toast

Malcolm's

Upscale farm-to-table cuisine whipped up in a warm, relaxed space with an open kitchen & buzzy vibe.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

617 Union Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (2285 reviews)

Popular Items

Spaghetti Squash Salad$10.00
Citrus Salad$12.00
Meringue Cookie Sundae$10.00
Mushroom Pasta$17.00
Watermelon Salad$11.00
Burger$17.00
Sea Bass Entree$30.00
Meringue Pie$10.00
Spring Pasta$14.00
Chocolate Dessert$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating

Location

617 Union Street

Schenectady NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

True Juice Cafe

No reviews yet

Please visit - order.truejuicecafe.com

Manhattan Exchange

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bountiful Bread

No reviews yet

Thank you for coming

Annabel's Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Annabel's is a quick-service pizza restaurant specializing in artisan pizza and fresh frites. Now open next to Frog Alley Brewing Co. in Schenectady!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston