Malden restaurants you'll love

Malden restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Malden

Malden's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Bagels
Latin American
Must-try Malden restaurants

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square image

 

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Cappuccino$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Crazy Good Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crazy Good Kitchen

906 Eastern Ave, Malden

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Fries$9.00
Bacon, Cheese Sauce and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
Fry Me Up$9.50
Fry Me Up (Made With Dark Meat)
Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
3 Pieces Chicken Tenders$10.00
CHOOSE YOUR CHICKEN: Classic or “Make it Spicy”
TWO SAUCES OF YOUR COICE: Buffalo, BBQ, or Buttermilk Ranch.
Faces Brewing Co. image

 

Faces Brewing Co.

50 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ultrawave (4 Pack)$18.00
New England IPA, 6.2%
Mondo Burger$16.00
smoky beef patties, blackstrap onion jam, crispy bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, arugula mayo, brioche
Fried Pickles$8.00
w/ BBQ firecracker sauce
Donut Villa Diner (Malden) image

 

Donut Villa Diner (Malden)

1 Highland Avenue, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
"Just" egg and Violife cheese on an English muffin.
BYO Omelette$5.99
Build Your Own Omelette
Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Scrambled eggs with plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions and beans wrapped with a flour tortilla
3 Amigos image

 

3 Amigos

375 Main St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Enchilada$14.95
Corn tortilla pulled chicken ,enchilada sauce, melted cheese, pico, gallo, crema fresca, avocado. Served with refried beans, and Mexican rice.
Street Corn$6.95
Grilled corn on the cob, rubbed with chipotle aioli and queso fresco. Served with a side of sour cream.
Chicken Empanadas$10.95
Homemade. Served with pickled cabbage, pico de gallo and sweet tabasco sauce.
Mystic Station image

FRENCH FRIES

Mystic Station

139 Pleasant St, Malden

Avg 4.7 (1099 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$14.00
1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
Southern Gold Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy fried chicken smothered in a carolina gold BBQ sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles, sliced pickles, lettuce, tomato, and pickled red onions served on a brioche bun and choice of french fries or coleslaw. All options for this menu item are preselected for you. If you would like to change an option please unselect it and choose another.
Mystic Station Steak Tips$23.00
House marinated & grilled steak tips served with mashed potatoes and sautéed broccoli. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
Vaz & Mac Tex-Mex image

 

Vaz & Mac Tex-Mex

342 Pearl St, Malden

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Churros
Cinnamon sugar-coated fried mexican pastries! with chocolate fudge.
Birria Plate$12.00
A flight of 3 tacos filled with shredded moist spicy beef with cheese dipped in broth and griled til melty and gooey, served with consommé for dipping , diced onions & cilantro
Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of your favorite fillings and toppings between 2 flour tortillas with melted Jack cheese, served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Crying Thaiger image

 

Crying Thaiger

114 Ferry St, Malden

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crying Thaiger 's Curry 👍🌶️🥦$15.95
Creamy, mildly spicy and peanutty, this rich curry is made with red curry and ground peanut, broccoli, carrot, and bell peppers
Pad See Ew 👍$12.95
Wok charred wide rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, Chinese broccoli, black sweet soy sauce, soybean paste, garlic
Pad Thai 👍🥦$12.95
World’s famous sweet and tangy stir fried rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, bean sprout, turnip, peanut, scallion.
Our Padthai is gluten free.
Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi image

 

Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi

74 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Zuru Shoyu Ramen$15.00
Zuru’s 18-hour tonkotsu broth flavored with shoyu soy sauce. Thick wavy noodle, Shrimp tempura OR Pork belly cha-shu, ajitama egg, scallion, nori seaweed, kikurake (wood ear mushrooms), bamboo shoot (menma). Good to slurp.
👍Zuru Pork Gyoza$6.50
Pan seared dumplings with minced chicken and pork filling, served with Gyoza sauce. (Can be deep-fried for extra crispiness upon request)
👍 Zuru Tonkotsu Ramen$13.00
Zuru’s original 18-hour Tonkotsu broth flavored with Okinawa sea salt. Thin straight noodle, pork belly cha-shu , ajitama egg, nori seaweed, kikurage (woodear) mushroom, scallion, menma (bamboo shoot). Please slurp!
Bikeeny Caffe image

 

Bikeeny Caffe

62 Summer Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew
Low acidity with caramel and chocolate undertones make this the perfect choice. Made in house, over 24 hours. A truly phenomenal coffee experience. It's our number one selling item.
The Works$7.45
This sandwich has Everything on it: Lettuce, Ham, Cheese, Bacon, Tomato and Egg on a toasted potato bun. A little mayo, salt and pepper to finish it off.
Eggs are soft boiled, just how we like them, oozing with goodness.
Craft Flavored Latte
Our house specialty latte drinks. Naturally sweetened to perfection. Try them all.
Elon's Latte = Mocha Caramel.
Mounds of joy = Chocolate Coconut.
Can be made Decaf.
M.F. Dulock - DO NOT USE image

 

M.F. Dulock - DO NOT USE

97 Medford St, Malden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Ebisuya Japanese Noodle House

64 Summer St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pork$7.75
Fried Shumai$5.90
Shoyu Ramen$14.00
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

King Bibis - Malden

298 lebanon st, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

BAB Korean Bistro - Malden

205 Centre Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Malden

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Burritos

Curry

