Malden restaurants you'll love
Malden's top cuisines
Must-try Malden restaurants
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
More about Crazy Good Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crazy Good Kitchen
906 Eastern Ave, Malden
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$9.00
Bacon, Cheese Sauce and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
|Fry Me Up
|$9.50
Fry Me Up (Made With Dark Meat)
Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
|3 Pieces Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
CHOOSE YOUR CHICKEN: Classic or “Make it Spicy”
TWO SAUCES OF YOUR COICE: Buffalo, BBQ, or Buttermilk Ranch.
More about Faces Brewing Co.
Faces Brewing Co.
50 Pleasant St, Malden
|Popular items
|Ultrawave (4 Pack)
|$18.00
New England IPA, 6.2%
|Mondo Burger
|$16.00
smoky beef patties, blackstrap onion jam, crispy bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, arugula mayo, brioche
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
w/ BBQ firecracker sauce
More about Donut Villa Diner (Malden)
Donut Villa Diner (Malden)
1 Highland Avenue, Malden
|Popular items
|Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.99
"Just" egg and Violife cheese on an English muffin.
|BYO Omelette
|$5.99
Build Your Own Omelette
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.99
Scrambled eggs with plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions and beans wrapped with a flour tortilla
More about 3 Amigos
3 Amigos
375 Main St, Malden
|Popular items
|Chicken Enchilada
|$14.95
Corn tortilla pulled chicken ,enchilada sauce, melted cheese, pico, gallo, crema fresca, avocado. Served with refried beans, and Mexican rice.
|Street Corn
|$6.95
Grilled corn on the cob, rubbed with chipotle aioli and queso fresco. Served with a side of sour cream.
|Chicken Empanadas
|$10.95
Homemade. Served with pickled cabbage, pico de gallo and sweet tabasco sauce.
More about Mystic Station
FRENCH FRIES
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
|Southern Gold Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy fried chicken smothered in a carolina gold BBQ sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles, sliced pickles, lettuce, tomato, and pickled red onions served on a brioche bun and choice of french fries or coleslaw. All options for this menu item are preselected for you. If you would like to change an option please unselect it and choose another.
|Mystic Station Steak Tips
|$23.00
House marinated & grilled steak tips served with mashed potatoes and sautéed broccoli. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
More about Vaz & Mac Tex-Mex
Vaz & Mac Tex-Mex
342 Pearl St, Malden
|Popular items
|Churros
Cinnamon sugar-coated fried mexican pastries! with chocolate fudge.
|Birria Plate
|$12.00
A flight of 3 tacos filled with shredded moist spicy beef with cheese dipped in broth and griled til melty and gooey, served with consommé for dipping , diced onions & cilantro
|Quesadilla
|$6.00
Choice of your favorite fillings and toppings between 2 flour tortillas with melted Jack cheese, served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Crying Thaiger
Crying Thaiger
114 Ferry St, Malden
|Popular items
|Crying Thaiger 's Curry 👍🌶️🥦
|$15.95
Creamy, mildly spicy and peanutty, this rich curry is made with red curry and ground peanut, broccoli, carrot, and bell peppers
|Pad See Ew 👍
|$12.95
Wok charred wide rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, Chinese broccoli, black sweet soy sauce, soybean paste, garlic
|Pad Thai 👍🥦
|$12.95
World’s famous sweet and tangy stir fried rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, bean sprout, turnip, peanut, scallion.
Our Padthai is gluten free.
More about Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi
Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi
74 Pleasant St, Malden
|Popular items
|Zuru Shoyu Ramen
|$15.00
Zuru’s 18-hour tonkotsu broth flavored with shoyu soy sauce. Thick wavy noodle, Shrimp tempura OR Pork belly cha-shu, ajitama egg, scallion, nori seaweed, kikurake (wood ear mushrooms), bamboo shoot (menma). Good to slurp.
|👍Zuru Pork Gyoza
|$6.50
Pan seared dumplings with minced chicken and pork filling, served with Gyoza sauce. (Can be deep-fried for extra crispiness upon request)
|👍 Zuru Tonkotsu Ramen
|$13.00
Zuru’s original 18-hour Tonkotsu broth flavored with Okinawa sea salt. Thin straight noodle, pork belly cha-shu , ajitama egg, nori seaweed, kikurage (woodear) mushroom, scallion, menma (bamboo shoot). Please slurp!
More about Bikeeny Caffe
Bikeeny Caffe
62 Summer Street, Malden
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
Low acidity with caramel and chocolate undertones make this the perfect choice. Made in house, over 24 hours. A truly phenomenal coffee experience. It's our number one selling item.
|The Works
|$7.45
This sandwich has Everything on it: Lettuce, Ham, Cheese, Bacon, Tomato and Egg on a toasted potato bun. A little mayo, salt and pepper to finish it off.
Eggs are soft boiled, just how we like them, oozing with goodness.
|Craft Flavored Latte
Our house specialty latte drinks. Naturally sweetened to perfection. Try them all.
Elon's Latte = Mocha Caramel.
Mounds of joy = Chocolate Coconut.
Can be made Decaf.
More about Ebisuya Japanese Noodle House
Ebisuya Japanese Noodle House
64 Summer St, Malden
|Popular items
|Fried Pork
|$7.75
|Fried Shumai
|$5.90
|Shoyu Ramen
|$14.00
More about BAB Korean Bistro - Malden
BAB Korean Bistro - Malden
205 Centre Street, Malden