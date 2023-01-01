Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crazy Good Kitchen - Crazy Good Kitchen Malden
906 Eastern Ave, Malden
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
brioche bun
pickles
light toss chicken breast in buffalo sauce
drizzle with special thick buffalo sauce and optional blue cheese or ranch
FRENCH FRIES
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$16.50
Cheddar/American/Blue Cheeses, White Meat Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Sourdough Bread, Blue Cheese Dressing for dipping, Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.