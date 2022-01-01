Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Malden

Go
Malden restaurants
Toast

Malden restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (7980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Lemon Drizzle Cake Slice$4.50
Tart, buttery lemon pound cake
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mystic Station

139 Pleasant St, Malden

Avg 4.7 (1099 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Home made carrot cake with coconut, raisins and cream cheese frosting.
More about Mystic Station
Item pic

 

Crying Thaiger

114 Ferry St, Malden

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chive Cake 👍🥦$8.95
A popular street food snack. These chive cakes made with chive and flour are deep fried to \tperfection, crispy on the outside, soft and chewy inside.
More about Crying Thaiger
Item pic

 

Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi

74 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mont Blanc Cake$7.95
Japanese style Mont Blanc cake topped with whipped cream and hidden red bean, which is all finished with tall spaghetti-thin strands of green tea, purple yam, or sesame cream.
Contains : Soy, Gluten, and Egg
Japanese Cheese Cake$7.95
Baked Japanese cheese cake ( Flavor: Yuzu or Green Tea) served with Yuzu or Green Tea ice cream
More about Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi
Item pic

 

Bikeeny Caffe

62 Summer Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Piece of Cake$4.25
Made locally, in Malden, old fashioned style cakes. Classic flavors reminiscing of one's childhood.
More about Bikeeny Caffe

Browse other tasty dishes in Malden

Cheeseburgers

Cappuccino

Salmon

Cobb Salad

Burritos

Rangoon

Chicken Tenders

Paninis

Map

More near Malden to explore

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston