Cake in Malden

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Lemon Drizzle Cake Slice
|$4.50
Tart, buttery lemon pound cake
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Home made carrot cake with coconut, raisins and cream cheese frosting.
Crying Thaiger
114 Ferry St, Malden
|Crispy Chive Cake 👍🥦
|$8.95
A popular street food snack. These chive cakes made with chive and flour are deep fried to \tperfection, crispy on the outside, soft and chewy inside.
Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi
74 Pleasant St, Malden
|Mont Blanc Cake
|$7.95
Japanese style Mont Blanc cake topped with whipped cream and hidden red bean, which is all finished with tall spaghetti-thin strands of green tea, purple yam, or sesame cream.
Contains : Soy, Gluten, and Egg
|Japanese Cheese Cake
|$7.95
Baked Japanese cheese cake ( Flavor: Yuzu or Green Tea) served with Yuzu or Green Tea ice cream